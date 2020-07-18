take care of business
North texas businesses
need you to get vaccinated
VACCINATION EVENTS
Sunday - June 13
CONCORD CHURCH
VACCINATION
EVENT
10:00 am – 2:00pm
The DRC, Concord Church, and Baylor, Scott & White are partnering together to provide the Pfizer vaccine to residents in the Oak Cliff area.
Thursday - June 17
mobile vaccination @ abounding prosperity
9:00 am – 5:00pm
1705 MLK Jr Blvd
Suite C, Dallas, 75215
The first 200 people to show up and get the vaccine will receive a free or discounted ticket to an event at the Juneteenth Unity Weekend Celebration.
Saturday - June 19
Juneteenth Unity Weekend Celebration
Sheraton Suites Market Center Dallas
The DRC has partnered with MD Labs to provide vaccines at the Juneteenth Unity Weekend Celebration featuring music superstars Lil Kim, Rick Ross, and Erykah Badu.
IT’S TIME TO TAKE CARE OF BUSINESS AND LIVE FREELY AGAIN
Need help finding a vaccine? Call 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 888-720-7489)
Vaccines.gov
GET THE RIGHT INFORMATION
Use these resources to help North Texas get back to business.
GET ANSWERS
Find reliable answers to all your questions about the COVID-19 vaccines
GET VACCINATED
Find a place to get a vaccine near you that fits your schedule
GET PRIZES
