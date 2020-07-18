 Take Care of Business - Dallas Regional Chamber Skip to content

take care of business

North texas businesses
need you to get vaccinated

VACCINATION EVENTS

Sunday - June 13

CONCORD CHURCH
VACCINATION EVENT

10:00 am – 2:00pm
The DRC, Concord Church, and Baylor, Scott & White are partnering together to provide the Pfizer vaccine to residents in the Oak Cliff area.

Thursday - June 17

mobile vaccination @ abounding prosperity

9:00 am – 5:00pm
1705 MLK Jr Blvd
Suite C, Dallas, 75215
The first 200 people to show up and get the vaccine will receive a free or discounted ticket to an event at the Juneteenth Unity Weekend Celebration. 

Saturday - June 19

Juneteenth Unity Weekend Celebration

Sheraton Suites Market Center Dallas
The DRC has partnered with MD Labs to provide vaccines at the Juneteenth Unity Weekend Celebration featuring music superstars Lil Kim, Rick Ross, and Erykah Badu. 

IT’S TIME TO TAKE CARE OF BUSINESS AND LIVE FREELY AGAIN

Even as North Texas has begun to reopen,
there is still work to be done.

The businesses we depend on are depending on us. In order for them to recover, each of us can start by getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Getting the shot not only protects people, it protects the livelihoods of businesses across the area.

Nearly 1 in 3 small businesses closed their doors in DFW as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are now 31% and 32% fewer small businesses open in Dallas and Fort Worth, respectively, compared to before the pandemic.

Need help finding a vaccine? Call 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 888-720-7489)
Vaccines.gov

GET THE RIGHT INFORMATION

Use these resources to help North Texas get back to business.

GET ANSWERS

Find reliable answers to all your questions about the COVID-19 vaccines 

We Can Do This
GET VACCINATED

Find a place to get a vaccine near you that fits your schedule

It’s Up To You
GET PRIZES

Add your email for updates on how to enter the Sweepstakes

SPREAd the word on social

Choose a post to share and we’ll keep the momentum going.

TEXANS ARE TALKING VACcinations

“With the announcement of the Take Care of Business campaign, the Dallas Regional Chamber has expressed their commitment to ensuring that North Texans have the education about and accessibility to the COVID-19 vaccine. But vaccines do not save lives—vaccinations do. And to increase vaccinations, we must maximize outreach into our communities to inform them about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine. This is our only clear path to defeating this virus, and I look forward to working with the Regional Chamber to support their efforts.”
Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson
Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson 30th District of Texas
First Registered Nurse Elected to Congress
"When the vaccines became available, I had plenty of questions and researched them all. The results of my research and responses from my doctor made me say ‘yes’ to the vaccine. I got the vaccine because I am mindful of my chemo-compromised immune system as result of my being a cancer survivor, and I wanted to improve my chances of beating COVID-19, as I know people who died from the virus. Fortunately, data show that my chances of survival are much better now that I have received both doses of the vaccine."
Cynt Marshall
Cynt MarshallChief Executive Officer, Dallas Mavericks
Member, Board of Directors for the Dallas Regional Chamber
“Vaccinations are the key to getting back to business in North Texas. When you choose to get vaccinated, you’re choosing to support the businesses that make our region thrive. It’s time to unmask and support our businesses again, but to do so, North Texans must get vaccinated. That’s why today, we’re asking you, your neighbors and your employees to get vaccinated.”
Michell Vopni
Michell VopniDallas Office Managing Partner
Ernst & Young LLP
"We have a lot of work to do in terms of supporting our most vulnerable communities, ensuring that they have equal access to vaccines and dispelling any lingering distrust that they may have based on our history. As a leader in the Black community, I am committed to breaking down barriers and ensuring that our friends and families understand the importance of vaccination.”
T.D. Jakes
T.D. JakesChairman
T.D. Jakes Foundation
“In addition to following the CDC recommendations, getting vaccinated provides the best method of protection from COVID-19. Vaccination is an important tool to help stop the pandemic and the negative impact that the virus is having on the economy, health care, education, and the ability to enjoy everyday activities with our loved ones. We encourage you to get vaccinated to protect yourself and others."
Greg Bibb
Greg Bibb President & CEO
Dallas Wings
“We’re all working together in an effort to get back to normal. Getting vaccinated is a part of that process, We’re proud to partner with the Dallas Regional Chamber to help our communities across North Texas get vaccinated."
Dan Hunt
Dan HuntPresident
FC Dallas
“When it comes to vaccination, we all have to do our part to put an end to this pandemic. As a community leader who is fortunate to have a platform, I feel it is my responsibility to use my voice to encourage my community to protect themselves and others.”
Hattie Hill
Hattie HillPresident & CEO
T.D. Jakes Foundation
“I have witnessed first-hand how this pandemic has hurt so many Hispanic-owned businesses. The vaccine is the fastest and easiest way to end the pandemic, which will allow local businesses reopen and give our communities and families the opportunity to gather as one again.”
Beatrice Alba Martinez
Beatrice Alba Martinez Owner, Beatrice Martinez Realtors
Member, Board of Directors for the Dallas Regional Chamber
Board Vice-Chair, Greater Dallas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
“I know how hard it is to manage working while taking care of family responsibilities. But taking the time to get vaccinated should be your highest priority. It will protect you, your loved ones and will help our community and businesses fully reopen. And we all want to help the people who work in the businesses that have always been there for us, and we care about them.”
Hilda Galvan
Hilda Galvan Jones Day
Partner-in-Charge Dallas
Member, Board of Directors for the Dallas Regional Chamber
“As our community’s public health system, Parkland is the foundation for a healthy Dallas, particularly in the neighborhoods that need us most. That’s why we are encouraging our patients and others in the community to consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The more people who receive the vaccine, the quicker we can stop this pandemic and get life back to normal.”
Joseph Chang, MD
Joseph Chang, MDChief Medical Officer
Parkland Health & Hospital System
“We have seen the encouraging trend of fewer cases and fewer hospitalizations since the start of vaccination, demonstrating the value and effectiveness of the vaccination effort thus far. As the more contagious variants of the virus become more prevalent, vaccination remains our best option for sustaining these downward trends. In the “race” to beat COVID-19 and get back to business, we can see the finish line ahead and need to keep pushing forward to finish strong,”
Dr. James Cutrell
Dr. James CutrellAssociate Professor of Internal Medicine in Infectious Diseases and President of the Texas Infectious Diseases Society
UT Southwestern Medical Center
TAKE CARE OF BUSINESS
SWEEPSTAKES

Getting vaccinated supports our local businesses and enables them to fully reopen. Doing your part will ensure we protect people, paychecks and jobs.

Be the first to know

Get Vaccinated.
Get Prizes.

Win prizes from American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Stars, Dallas Wings and FC Dallas, and more! Sign up to be notified when the sweepstakes launches.