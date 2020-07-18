take care of business

"When the vaccines became available, I had plenty of questions and researched them all. The results of my research and responses from my doctor made me say ‘yes’ to the vaccine. I got the vaccine because I am mindful of my chemo-compromised immune system as result of my being a cancer survivor, and I wanted to improve my chances of beating COVID-19, as I know people who died from the virus. Fortunately, data show that my chances of survival are much better now that I have received both doses of the vaccine."